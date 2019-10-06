NZD traders - a little-watched survey shows business confidence is falling further

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Plunging business confidence in New Zealand has been, and continues to be, a key concern for policy makers.

And it does not seem to be improving. According to NZ's Wellington Regional Chambers of Commerce and Business Central latest survey a net negative 23% of business respondents across central New Zealand expect the national economy to worsen in the coming12 months. Compared with 
  • net negative 20% in the June survey
  • a net negative 8% in March
Not a kiwi $ mover but something to note. 


