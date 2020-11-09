NZD traders - ANZ's NZD/USD medium-term forecast 0.65

ANZ have boosted their forecast for the farmgate milk price for the 2020-21 season

  • by 20c to $6.70/kg MS.
  • Dairy commodity prices have outperformed expectations, but ANZ say they remain cautious regarding the outlook.
On the currency:
  • Our outlook for the NZD remains unchanged with a medium-term forecast of
  • NZD/USD 0.65.
ANZ cite a massive degree of uncertainty as to where the NZ dollar will head 
  • it is very much influenced by global market forces
  • If global risks escalate further then we are likely to see downward pressure 
  • but equally, if risk appetite improves after US elections, the NZD could well go higher. Global factors have generally been more influential this year.

