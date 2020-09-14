NZD traders - Citi bearish the kiwi into the election (here's why)

New Zealand is on track for its election, date is Saturday 17 October 2020.

A snippet from Citi on the kiwi $ heading into the date. Analysts at the bank remain bearish into the election citing

renewed dovishness suggested by the RBNZ

widening current account deficit

On NZD/USD:

We believe there will be a break of the August low (around 0.65) this month, and in this case, the lows in late June (around 0.64) are likely to be tested.

On AUD/NZD

adding AUDNZD on dips, a cue could come today on the RBA Minutes or p[perhaps with Thursday's job market data.

--

ps. on the RBA minutes due today, preview: