NZD traders - dairy news - Fonterra confirms it expects a FY2019 loss

Dairy is a big NZ export and Fonterra is the big wheel in NZ dairy.

Comments from the company … they are delaying oublishing thoer results:

We are changing our annual results date. It will now be no later than 30 September and we will confirm the new date ASAP. Nothing unusual has led to this change of date, but the normal auditing process is taking longer than expected.



Fonterra confirms its previous announcement that it expects a reported loss of $590-$675 million for FY19, which is a 37 to 42 cent loss per share



