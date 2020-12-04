NZD traders - Fonterra raised its 2020/2021 milk payout forecast

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Currencies are being shoved around on global developments rather than local it seems, at least the kiwi$ has the RBNZ to keep it interesting!

Nevertheless, some local NZ info:
Fonterra raised its 2020/2021 milk payout forecast to a mid-point of $7.00/kgMS
Comments from the firm:
  • "China is continuing to recover well from COVID-19 and this is reflected in recent Global Dairy Trade (GDT) auctions with strong demand from Chinese buyers
  • "The impact of COVID-19 continues to play out globally, and we continue to have a watchful eye on the increasing Northern Hemisphere milk production and New Zealand dollar.
  • "Our forecasts would see the Co-op contribute around NZD $10.5 billion to the New Zealand economy this year."
Dairy is a main NZ export
For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose