OK, the GlobalDairyTrade auction might not be the highest priority event on your calendar for Tuesday ...

But, if you are keeping track. Recent results:

I haven't spotted any expected forecasts for the auction today. Results will dribble in from around midday in the UK.

Dairy is a substantial NZ export, price gains should feed into support for the kiwi $.