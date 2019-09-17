NZD traders - heads up for NZ Q2 GDP (in a little under 24 hours) - preview

At 2245GMT tomorrow we'll get the New Zealand economic growth data for the second quarter of 2019.

We just got the BoP, basically as expected:

What to expect for tomorrow via:

ASB are at 0.5% q/q:

which should see annual growth slow to 2.1% from 2.5%.

NZ economic growth has remained sub-trend over H1 2019 and ongoing weakness in business confidence suggests growth is likely to remain weak over H2 2019 as well.

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) also expects quarterly growth of 0.5%, with annual growth slowing to 2%.



Westpac are at 0.6% q/q: