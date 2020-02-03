NZD traders - heads up for the GDT dairy auction coming up Tuesday London time

GlobalDairyTrade (GDT) auction begins at midday in London, the results will come out in the hours following.



Dairy is a huge NZ export, the price is a factor in NZD movement.





Recent results:









For today's auction, this via ASB:



We expect no change in whole milk powder prices at the GlobalDairyTrade auction

At this stage, the dairy market reaction to the coronavirus outbreak has been mild.

However, we wouldn't rule out a bigger reaction as the Chinese yuan has weakened… and developments are very fluid day to day. Also, note that Chinese buyers represent largest group on the dairy auctions





