NZD traders - heads up for the GDT dairy auction coming up Tuesday London time

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

GlobalDairyTrade (GDT) auction begins at midday in London, the results will come out in the hours following.

Dairy is a huge NZ export, the price is a factor in NZD movement.

Recent results:

For today's auction, this via ASB:
  • We expect no change in whole milk powder prices at the GlobalDairyTrade auction
  • At this stage, the dairy market reaction to the coronavirus outbreak has been mild. 
  • However, we wouldn't rule out a bigger reaction as the Chinese yuan has weakened… and developments are very fluid day to day. Also, note that Chinese buyers represent largest group on the dairy auctions

