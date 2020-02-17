NZD traders - heads up for the GDT dairy auction coming up Tuesday

GlobalDairyTrade (GDT) auction begins at midday in London on Tuesday, the results will come out in the hours following.

Previous results:





Via BNZ, what they are expecting,

We believe that prices will fall a further 2.0 to 3.0% following the 4.7% decline in the previous auction.

If we are right then it will start to call into question our current payout projection of $7.40.

Of course, in this environment, anything is possible and we will be very awake to the possibility of a downside shock.







Not a promising outlook for dairy prices and farmers. Dairy is a huge NZ export.



