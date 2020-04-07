NZD traders - heads up for the GDT dairy auction coming up Tuesday

This is not where the focus is, oibviously its on virus outbreak developments.

Nevertheless, for the kiwi traders its worth keeping an eye on price developments for this huge NZ export





GlobalDairyTrade (GDT) auction begins at midday in London on Tuesday,

the results will come out in the hours following

Previous results:

As you can see from the graph above, prices have been dropping away.





For today, what to expect via ASB:

We expect whole milk powder (WMP) prices to post a modest 1.0% fall at the GlobalDairyTrade auction overnight Tuesday. A fortnight ago WMP prices slid 4.2% as COVID-19-generated ructions in financial markets that spilled over into global dairy markets. At this juncture, futures pricing points to a circa 4% WMP fall. However, futures have been overshooting actual auction price falls over recent auctions.





