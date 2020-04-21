NZD traders - heads up for the GDT dairy auction coming up Tuesday

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

I doubt there will be a lot of focus on this, obviously its on coronavirus outbreak developments.

  • Nevertheless, for the kiwi traders its worth keeping an eye on
  • dairy is a substantial  NZ export
  • GlobalDairyTrade (GDT) auction begins at midday in London on Tuesday, 
  • the results will come out in the hours following
Previous results:
  • I doubt there will be a lot of focus on this, obviously its on coronavirus outbreak developments.What to expect (via ASB):
  • We expect whole milk powder (WMP) prices to stabilise further and to come in largely unchanged
  • At this juncture, futures pricing points to a circa 1% WMP fall. However, futures have been overshooting actual auction price falls over recent auctions.


See here for global coronavirus case data
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose