NZD traders - heads up for the GDT dairy auction coming up Tuesday
I doubt there will be a lot of focus on this, obviously its on coronavirus outbreak developments.
- Nevertheless, for the kiwi traders its worth keeping an eye on
- dairy is a substantial NZ export
- GlobalDairyTrade (GDT) auction begins at midday in London on Tuesday,
- the results will come out in the hours following
Previous results:
- What to expect (via ASB):
- We expect whole milk powder (WMP) prices to stabilise further and to come in largely unchanged
- At this juncture, futures pricing points to a circa 1% WMP fall. However, futures have been overshooting actual auction price falls over recent auctions.