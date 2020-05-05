NZD traders - heads up for the GDT dairy auction coming up Tuesday

Not where the focus is, but nevertheless, for the kiwi traders its worth keeping an eye on price developments for this huge NZ export

GlobalDairyTrade (GDT) auction begins at midday in London on Tuesday,



the results will come out in the hours following.





Previous results:

ASB outlook for the auction:

Whole milk powder (WMP) prices are expected to fall

A fortnight ago, WMP prices fell 3.9%, following the unprecedented oil price plunge.

At this juncture, futures pricing points to a further price WMP fall of circa 4%.













