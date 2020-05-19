NZD traders - heads up for the GDT dairy auction coming up Tuesday
As the virus shock recedes just a touch the data will once again become more of a focus.
For the kiwi traders its worth keeping an eye on price developments for this huge NZ export.
GlobalDairyTrade (GDT) auction begins at midday in London on Tuesday,
- the results will come out in the hours following
ANZ on what to expect:
- mixed pricing signals across commodities and delivery periods but overall prices are expected to tick down again by about 2.5%
- Offerings of whole milk powder for delivery in June and July have increased, signalling some combination of a smaller impact from the drought on milk supply, a push to sell more product while prices are still strong, and/or a desire to minimise stocks at balance date