NZD traders - heads up for the GDT dairy auction coming up Tuesday

As the virus shock recedes just a touch the data will once again become more of a focus.

For the kiwi traders its worth keeping an eye on price developments for this huge NZ export.



GlobalDairyTrade (GDT) auction begins at midday in London on Tuesday, the results will come out in the hours following

Previous results:

ANZ on what to expect:

mixed pricing signals across commodities and delivery periods but overall prices are expected to tick down again by about 2.5%

Offerings of whole milk powder for delivery in June and July have increased, signalling some combination of a smaller impact from the drought on milk supply, a push to sell more product while prices are still strong, and/or a desire to minimise stocks at balance date





