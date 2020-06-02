NZD traders - heads up for the GDT dairy auction coming up Tuesday

GlobalDairyTrade (GDT) auction begins at midday in London on Tuesday, 

  • the results will come out in the hours following
Dairy is a major NZ export, its useful to keep track of developments in the market even if its not the primary drive right now. 

Previous results:
GlobalDairyTrade (GDT) auction
Expectations are for little change in price at tonight's auction. The previous two auctions have seen minor swings either way. The worst impact of the coronavirus pandemic appears to have passed for global dairy. 

