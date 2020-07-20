NZD traders - heads up for the GDT dairy auction coming up Tuesday

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

GlobalDairyTrade (GDT) auction begins at midday in London on Tuesday, 

  • the results will come out in the hours following
Previous results:
Preview via Westpac (in brief):
  • We expect that whole milk powder prices will be unchanged
  • dairy futures market is pointing to a price modest lift 
  • Over the remainder of the NZ winter, we anticipate that global dairy prices may strengthen a touch further. However, in the NZ spring and as the global economic recession bites, we expect global dairy prices will come under renewed downward pressure from rising NZ production and weak global demand, respectively

