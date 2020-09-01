NZD traders - heads up for the GDT dairy auction coming up Tuesday
GlobalDairyTrade (GDT) auction begins at midday in London on Tuesday,
- the results will come out in the hours following
Expectations I have seen are for a rise in prices after the series of losses, which would be a positive input for the NZD (although other factors such as global developments are having more of an impact at present).
Further head New Zealand dairy production will rise (seasonal impact) into still subdued global demand due to the recession.