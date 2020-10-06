NZD traders - heads up for the GDT dairy auction coming up Tuesday

I doubt there will be a lot of focus on this, obviously its on coronavirus outbreak developments, US stimulus, Trump's health (don' let his leaving hospital lull you into a sense that everything is fine for him, it isn't).

dairy is a substantial NZ export

GlobalDairyTrade (GDT) auction begins at midday in London on Tuesday,



the results will come out in the hours following

Recent results:





Expectations I have seen are for another rise at this auction.





Nevertheless, for the kiwi traders its worth keeping an eye on