NZD traders - heads up for the GDT dairy auction coming up Tuesday

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

I doubt there will be a lot of focus on this, obviously its on coronavirus outbreak developments, US stimulus, Trump's health (don' let his leaving hospital lull you into a sense that everything is fine for him, it isn't). 

Nevertheless, for the kiwi traders its worth keeping an eye on
  • dairy is a substantial  NZ export
  • GlobalDairyTrade (GDT) auction begins at midday in London on Tuesday, 
  • the results will come out in the hours following
Recent results: 

Expectations I have seen are for another rise at this auction. 


