NZD traders - heads up for the New Zealand election this weekend - preview

The most recent polling I have seen indicates the likely outcome is a return of the incumbent ruling party in coalition with the Greens.

61 seats is the required number for victory in the 120 seat parliament.





The most recent polling shows:

Current Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's Labour Party will get 59

The main opposition National Party on 40 seats

ACT Party 10

Green Party 11

Polling for preferred PM:

Incumbent Jacinda Ardern 55%

National Party's Judith Collins. 20%

The biggest risk for NZ financial markets is an unclear result, that it takes days (or weeks) to get a final decision. On the other hand, if Ardern clearly wins outright on Saturday the 'stability' factor should be supportive for the NZD on Monday.















