NZD traders - NZ data coming up soon, market might be unusually sensitive

Inflation expectations from the Reserve Bank of New Zealand is due at 0200 GMT

I posted a rundown of why this is is a relevant data point here earlier:

Inflation expectations from the RBNZ survey are likely to hover below the midpoint of the 1-3% CPI inflation target. Lower annual headline CPI inflation (1.5% yoy) and contained readings for core inflation should dampen upward impetus from rising wage and non-tradable inflation.

The RBNZ seems to place considerable weight on this survey and will have had access to the Q4 survey results during the November Monetary Policy Statement deliberations.



RBNZ's 2-year inflation expectations figure, which could nudge lower, given soft headline CPI inflation and the ANZ survey's 1- year-ahead measure has been drifting lower.

The market might be unusually sensitive to the release ahead of tomorrow's RBNZ MPS, even though it is a lagging indicator with a tiny, unrepresentative sample.



The RBNZ's 2yr-ahead inflation expectations survey fell from 2.01 to 1.86% in Q3.

