NZD "very cheap" compared to fair value estimates

The latest from BNZ on the New Zealand dollar:

In brief (bolding is mine);

We continue to see the NZD as very cheap compared to our short-term fair value estimates

in fact, at 8%, the discount is it largest in a decade

We see the next likely breakout in the NZD to be higher rather than lower, although the potential signing of a US-China trade deal may be needed as a catalyst



ASB are along similar lines: