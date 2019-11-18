NZD "very cheap" compared to fair value estimates
The latest from BNZ on the New Zealand dollar:
In brief (bolding is mine);
- We continue to see the NZD as very cheap compared to our short-term fair value estimates
- in fact, at 8%, the discount is it largest in a decade
- We see the next likely breakout in the NZD to be higher rather than lower, although the potential signing of a US-China trade deal may be needed as a catalyst
ASB are along similar lines:
- "fair-value", according to our short-term valuation model, is currently estimated in a 0.6700-0.7100 range
- In time, we suspect the NZD/USD will press up to test 0.6445 resistance again, but this might be a story for later in the month
- This week … consolidation inside the now familiar 0.6280-0.6445 range is likely to continue