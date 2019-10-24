NZD view update, targeting 0.62 in the months ahead
I posted on Westpac's updated AUD/USD view yesterday:
The bank also updated its kiwi view:
- Recent gains in NZD/USD could extend to the 0.6500 area over the next few weeks.
- NZ inflation and housing data has been firmer than expected, and meat and dairy prices have risen. In addition, the USD has softened, and speculator positioning remains extremely short NZD.
- Multi-month though, we remain bearish, targeting 0.6200, as global trade tensions persist and global growth weakens further.
The WPAC view is out to 3 months.