NZD view update, targeting 0.62 in the months ahead

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

I posted on Westpac's updated AUD/USD view yesterday:  

The bank also updated its kiwi view:
  • Recent gains in NZD/USD could extend to the 0.6500 area over the next few weeks. 
  • NZ inflation and housing data has been firmer than expected, and meat and dairy prices have risen. In addition, the USD has softened, and speculator positioning remains extremely short NZD. 
  • Multi-month though, we remain bearish, targeting 0.6200, as global trade tensions persist and global growth weakens further.
The WPAC view is out to 3 months. 

