"NZD weakness continues to look fundamentally unjustified"

The headline is a snippet from BNZ, what they conclude after looking at supportive factor for the New Zealand dollar:

a backdrop of rising commodity prices, for example, a fifth consecutive daily gain in Bloomberg's commodity price index

BNZ say their proprietary risk appetite index has risen to a pandemic high

higher NZ-global rate spreads as the RBNZ looks to be well ahead of the pack in terms of expectations of tighter future monetary policy

Analysts at the bank also note the weaker AUD, and say: