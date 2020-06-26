NZD/USD: Consolidation phase intact near-term before higher - Credit Suisse

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

What's next for the kiwi

What's next for the kiwi

Credit Suisse discusses NZD/USD technical outlook and adopts a neutral bias in the near-term.

"We look for the current rangebound environment to continue for now, however we eventually look for a break above .6554 and then the current June high at .6584. A sustained and closing break above here would reinforce thoughts of a broader change in trend to the upside, with resistance then seen at .6665," CS notes. 

"Support is around.6437, ahead of .6382/77, which ideally continues to hold. In contrast, a sustained close below here would now see a small top complete, with .6322/21 the next key support level to monitor," CS adds.


For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus

For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose