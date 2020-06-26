NZD/USD: Consolidation phase intact near-term before higher - Credit Suisse
What's next for the kiwi
Credit Suisse discusses NZD/USD technical outlook and adopts a neutral bias in the near-term.
"We look for the current rangebound environment to continue for now, however we eventually look for a break above .6554 and then the current June high at .6584. A sustained and closing break above here would reinforce thoughts of a broader change in trend to the upside, with resistance then seen at .6665," CS notes.
"Support is around.6437, ahead of .6382/77, which ideally continues to hold.
In contrast, a sustained close below here would now see a small top
complete, with .6322/21 the next key support level to monitor," CS
adds.
