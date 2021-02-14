NZD/USD filling its small gap lower (down on fresh lockdown)

Weekend news that New Zealand Prime Minister had sent the country's largest city into a 3-day lockdown:

NZD gapped small lower to open Monday trade and filling it ion (has largely done so)

There was a similar response in Australia on Friday last week, the country's second-largest state and city shunted back into a lockdown over a small outbreak (currently at 24 cases if my maths is correct)



