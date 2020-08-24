NZD/USD forecast to 0.67 (three positives and one negative for the kiwi $)
A snippet from Westpac on their latest updated NZ dollar forecast
- Risk sentiment is expected to remain firm into year-end, supported by unprecedented global central bank and government stimulus.
- In addition, NZ’s economy is expected to outperform the US’, and NZ commodity prices are resilient.
- Partly offsetting these positive effects is a declining yield spread which has further to run.
- The net effect should lift NZD/USD to 0.67 during the next few months.