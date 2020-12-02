NZD/USD forecast to remain above the top of its fair value range through 2021

ASB with its forecast for the New Zealand dollar next year.

In brief:

We have also revised up our NZD view

OCR cuts are now looking less likely.

The vaccine news has considerably brightened global prospects, raising the likelihood of a ‘V’-shaped recovery

USD index ... scope for further weakness over 2021 given the climbing US Federal Budget deficit and the widening US current account deficit.

NZD... to remain slightly above our 0.64-0.68 USD fair value range over the next year or so.

NZD to remain within a 90 to 95 Australian cent range zone.

NZD is expected to continue to strengthen against the yen, ending 2012 at around 80 JPY



