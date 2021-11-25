NZDUSD is sitting at key value area

USD strength pressuring the pair for now

The recent USD strength on Clarida and Daly's shift, also in line with decent data, has kept the USD bid and that has helped weaken the NZDUSD. The short end of the US yield curve has been surging.





On top of this the RBNZ met this week and took what is being billed as a 'dovish twist' as they pulled back from a 50bps hike. The actual detail of the RBNZ rate meeting was far more bullish than many are recognising. The NZD offers value for the medium term with a series of interest rate hikes planned.



