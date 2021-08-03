NZD/USD on its (early) session high after the super-strong jobs report

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

New Zealand's Q2 employment report data is here, showing a steep drop in the jobless rate:

A 25bp RBNZ rate hike at the August 18 meeting is fully reflected in market pricing. NZD/USD has not looked back since the data:

