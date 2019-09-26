NZD/USD quarterly outlook - further downside potential

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

New Zealand dollar outlook for 1 to 3 months, this the latest via Westpac, in brief

  • RBNZ has demonstrated its willingness to take bold steps
  • means markets are likely to remain dovishly positioned for some time
  • In contrast, the Fed is more measured, which means the NZ-US yield spread is likely to weigh on NZD/USD. 
  • In addition, slowing global growth and trade wars will be headwinds. 
  • All this suggests further downside potential for NZD/USD, with 0.6130 possible over the next few months 

