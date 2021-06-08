NZD/USD targeted at 0.75 in coming months. Model fair value estimate highest in 5 years.

Via analysts at Westpac a quick take on where to for the New Zealand dollar:

We continue to expect global risk sentiment to remain elevated; supported by unprecedented central bank and government stimulus, as well as vaccine developments.

Commodity currencies should strengthen in that environment, and the USD should weaken.

NZD/USD targets 0.7500 multi-month.

in our view, USD strength is the only candidate capable of throwing the NZD/USD off the appreciation trend we see playing out over the rest of the year.

Highlighting the NZD/USD's upside potential, our short-term valuation model is currently estimating the highest fundamental 'fair-value' range in five years at 0.7200-0.7600.

Global-reflation and the burst higher in commodity prices are the key stories here. Over the past year, the lift in NZ's commodity export prices has pushed fair-value up by almost 7 US cents alone. We think this trend has further to run.

---

Weekly candles for NZD/USD ...

















ASB are bullish also on the kiwi$: