NZD/USD the cheapest it has been in a decade

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

A note via BNZ on the New Zealand dollar, with a heads up on 'fair value' for the kiwi: 

  • since August our short-term fair value model estimate has risen by 4 cents to 0.69
  • driven by improving fundamentals,
  • This has taken the "cheapness" of the NZD to its greatest level in a decade on this model
Yowza … 

More:
  • Wednesday's RBNZ Monetary Policy Statement ... is looking like a finely balanced decision between no change in rates and a 25bps cut
  • Net speculative short positioning remains near a historical high
  • A rate cut might only have a short-lived negative impact on the currency and removal of this risk event could pave the way for a stronger NZD into year-end and close the gap to fair value.

Multi-year chart of the kiw $:

