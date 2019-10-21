NZD/USD Upswing accelerating but yet to produce a confirmation - NAB
NZD/USD tries to form a base
NAB discusses NZD/USD technical outlook and highlight the significance of a weekly close above 0.6480/6500 to confirm a sustainable medium-term uptrend over the coming weeks.
"Despite four consecutive up weeks, the downtrend structure of lower highs and lower lows remains in play. A break of 0.6451 is required to break this structure. A weekly close above 0.6480/00 will confirm a sustainable MT uptrend bias," NAB notes.
"We anticipate a test of key resistance levels in the
0.6450/00 range in the coming 1-2 weeks. A more sustainable MT uptrend
will only be confirmed however upon a weekly close above 0.6480/00 in
conjunction with a weekly RSI (14) break of trend," NAB adds.
