October ISM services index 66.7 vs 62.0 expected

Prior was 61.9

Employment 51.6 vs 53.0 prior

New orders 69.7 vs 63.5 prior - record high



Prices paid 82.9 vs 77.5 prior - highest since 2005



Business activity 69.8 vs 62.3 prior



Backlog of orders 67.3 vs 61.9 prior

New export orders 62.3 vs 59.5 prior

Imports 53.3 vs 47.7 prior

Inventories 37.3 vs 46.1 prior

This is significantly stronger than expected and points to a sharp acceleration in service sector activity.







Comments in the report:

