October US personal spending +0.5% vs +0.4% expected

Highlights of the October 2020 PCE report:





Prior was +1.4%



Core PCE deflator MoM 0.0% vs. 0.0% estimate

Core PCE deflator YoY +1.4% vs. +1.4% estimate

PCE deflator MoM 0.0% vs. 0.0% estimate

PCE deflator YoY +1.2% vs. +1.2% estimate

Personal income -0.7% vs. +0.4% estimate

Prior income +0.9% (revised to +0.7%)

Personal spending +0.5% vs. +0.3% estimate

Prior spending +1.4% (revised to +1.2%)

Spending is a tad strong on the headline but in reality, it's a tad soft because of the revision. The surprise in this report is the drop in income, which doesn't bode well for the months ahead. That said, the savings rate is still historically high so there will be plenty of money to be splashed around after the pandemic.





