Odds of a Fed continue to slip. Is that the right reaction?

A bit of uncertainty

The Saudi situation puts the Fed in a tricky spot.





Naturally, any instability in the world is a negative for growth but higher oil prices are inflationary. Not only that, the US is the world's number one oil producer now and crude above $60 will mean more US activity in energy, so it's growth-positive as well.





So on net, I think the market has it right here. The odds of a cut Wednesday have fallen to 94.8% from 97% on Friday and 105% a week earlier.

