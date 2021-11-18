OECD raises French growth forecasts, says recovery has surpassed most expectations

OECD lifts French 2021 growth projection to 6.8% from 6.3% previously





Meanwhile, it also raises the 2022 growth projection to 4.2% from 4.0% previously, noting that consumer spending has bounced back robustly on the vaccination campaign.





That said, OECD says that the support measures introduced by the government has left public finances severely strained and debt at record levels. This would require France to need a multi-annual spending rule in order to curb the deficit (like in Sweden).





The latter is something which French finance minister Le Maire has come out in support of previously but there hasn't been any word on that by president Macron.