OECD trims 2020 global growth forecast to 2.9% from 3.0% in September

OECD with an updated forecast on the global economic outlook





2019 global GDP growth at 2.9% (unchanged)

2020 global GDP growth at 2.9% (previously 3.0%)

2019 US GDP growth at 2.3% (previously 2.4%)

2020 US GDP growth at 2.0% (unchanged)

2019 China GDP growth at 6.2% (previously 6.1%)

2020 China GDP growth at 5.7% (unchanged)

2019 Eurozone GDP growth at 1.2% (previously 1.1%)

2020 Eurozone GDP growth at 1.1% (previously 1.0%)

2019 UK GDP growth at 1.2% (previously 1.0%)

2020 UK GDP growth at 1.0% (previously 0.9%)

2019 Japan GDP growth at 1.0% (unchanged)

2020 Japan GDP growth at 0.6% (unchanged)

The September forecasts can be found here . If anything, it shows that the dark clouds surrounding the global economy are starting to settle for a bit - not getting significantly worse at the very least.





However, any significant rebound is still far away and needs more convincing so let's see how sentiment changes if we do or do not get a "Phase One" trade deal.



