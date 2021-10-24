Off Canada's west coast - ship on fire and expelling toxic gas

France 24 media with the report on the ship, the Zim Kingston, anchored off the city of Victoria in British Columbia

  • in the Strait of Juan de Fuca, which marks the maritime border between Canada and the United States
  • 16 people evacuated from the ship
  • a fire broke out in ten containers
  • "Due to the nature of chemicals onboard the container ship, applying water directly to the fire is not an option" 

Approximate location (not exact):
