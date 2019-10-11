Official statement: The EU and the UK have agreed to intensify discussions over the coming days

The reports were true, here is the full text of the statement. There has been a bit of 'sell the news' on the publication but the pound is still sky high.



Michel Barnier, the European Commission's Chief Negotiator, had a constructive meeting this morning with Steve Barclay, the UK Secretary of State for Exiting the EU.

This afternoon, Michel Barnier debriefed the EU27 Ambassadors. He will shortly inform the European Parliament's Brexit Steering Group.

The EU and the UK have agreed to intensify discussions over the coming days.

The EU's position remains the same: there must be a legally operative solution in the Withdrawal Agreement that avoids a hard border on the island of Ireland, protects the all-island economy and the Good Friday (Belfast) Agreement in all its dimensions, and safeguards the integrity of the Single Market.

The Commission will take stock with the European Parliament and Member States again on Monday in view of preparing the General Affairs Council (Article 50) on Tuesday morning.