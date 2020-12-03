Officials say Brexit deal could emerge over the weekend (other reports not so rosy)

Brexit report from Bloomberg, citing officials

  • Barnier set to return to Brussels in sign that talks near end
  • Will return to Brussels to consult with European Commission
  • Officials caution that differences remain on Brexit but deal could emerge over the weekend
The outline of a deal could emerge in 48 hours as Barnier may return to Brussels tomrrow to consult with von der Leyen on a final deal.

Meanwhile, there's this report from the BBC's Laura Kuenssberg that argues talks are moving in the wrong direction:

Sounds like Brexit talks have gone worse this afternoon... A senior govt source says 'at the eleventh hour, the EU is bringing new elements into the negotiation. A breakthrough is still possible in the next few days but that prospect is receding.'
This later report is holding more sway and GBP/USD has pulled back to 1.3459.

Another report, this time from Sky's Sam Coates:

Talks took a turn for the worse this afternoon says UK gvt source.
