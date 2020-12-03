Officials say Brexit deal could emerge over the weekend (other reports not so rosy)

Barnier set to return to Brussels in sign that talks near end

Will return to Brussels to consult with European Commission

Officials caution that differences remain on Brexit but deal could emerge over the weekend

The outline of a deal could emerge in 48 hours as Barnier may return to Brussels tomrrow to consult with von der Leyen on a final deal.





Meanwhile, there's this report from the BBC's Laura Kuenssberg that argues talks are moving in the wrong direction:



