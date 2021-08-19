Offshore yuan falls past 6.50 against the dollar, will China respond once again?

USD/CNH climbs above 6.50 on broad dollar strength today









We are seeing the offshore yuan weaken past the key level again, by the slightest of margins for now, in trading today and it is one to watch out for in case Chinese officials step in to try and prop up the yuan.







While this does have some impact on the dollar's propensity to surge ahead with gains, the broader undertones are still hinting towards a stronger greenback against other major currencies and I don't see that changing much for the time being.