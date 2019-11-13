Oh... the European major indices closed in the red today

While Chair Powell testified, the European major stock indices closed for the day. The closes are showing:

German DAX, -0.4%



France's CAC, -0.21%



UK's FTSE, -0.19%



Spain's Ibex, -1.21%



Italy's FTSE MIB, -0.86%



Portugal's PSI20, -0.19%



Below is a snapshot of the %high, low and close as well as a look at the US stocks which have recovered and are trading at new all time close highs.









In the European debt market, the benchmark 10 year yields saw Germany, France and UK yields move lower, but the riskier countries moving higher (Spain, Italy, Portugal).

