Ohio Gov. Dewine: Announces reopening transition

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

Ohio Gov. the wine speaking about reopening of states economy

  • Reopening of states economy on May 1 will start with allowing nonessential healthcare surgeries that don't require overnight stay
  • Dentists and veterinarians will be allowed to work starting May 1
  • Manufacturing, distribution and construction will be allowed to open starting May 4
  • While encouraging tele-communicating, general offices can reopen on May 4
  • Consumer retail and services can reopen on May 12
Pres. Trump will have a press conference later today to announce additional testing guidance.
