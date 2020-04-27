Ohio Gov. Dewine: Announces reopening transition

Ohio Gov. the wine speaking about reopening of states economy

Reopening of states economy on May 1 will start with allowing nonessential healthcare surgeries that don't require overnight stay



Dentists and veterinarians will be allowed to work starting May 1



Manufacturing, distribution and construction will be allowed to open starting May 4



While encouraging tele-communicating, general offices can reopen on May 4



Consumer retail and services can reopen on May 12



Pres. Trump will have a press conference later today to announce additional testing guidance.