Ohio Gov. Dewine: Announces reopening transition
Ohio Gov. the wine speaking about reopening of states economy
Pres. Trump will have a press conference later today to announce additional testing guidance.
- Reopening of states economy on May 1 will start with allowing nonessential healthcare surgeries that don't require overnight stay
- Dentists and veterinarians will be allowed to work starting May 1
- Manufacturing, distribution and construction will be allowed to open starting May 4
- While encouraging tele-communicating, general offices can reopen on May 4
- Consumer retail and services can reopen on May 12