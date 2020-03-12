Ohio health official estimates 100,000 people in state have coronavirus

Ohio Department of Health Director Amy Acton press conference (held with Gov. Mike DeWine)

given that the virus is spreading in the community in Ohio, she estimates at least 1 percent of the population in the state has the virus

"We know now, just the fact of community spread, says that at least 1 percent, at the very least, 1 percent of our population is carrying this virus in Ohio today,"

"We have 11.7 million people. So the math is over 100,000. So that just gives you a sense of how this virus spreads and is spreading quickly."

Adds that the slow rollout of testing means the state does not have good verified numbers to know for sure.







