Ohio health official estimates 100,000 people in state have coronavirus

Ohio Department of Health Director Amy Acton press conference (held with Gov. Mike DeWine) 

  •  given that the virus is spreading in the community in Ohio, she estimates at least 1 percent of the population in the state has the virus
  • "We know now, just the fact of community spread, says that at least 1 percent, at the very least, 1 percent of our population is carrying this virus in Ohio today," 
  •  "We have 11.7 million people. So the math is over 100,000. So that just gives you a sense of how this virus spreads and is spreading quickly."
Adds that the slow rollout of testing means the state does not have good verified numbers to know for sure.


