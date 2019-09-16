Oil at $60 is a tempting level for producers to hedge

Oil company shares are extremely depressed





Oil investors have had a disastrous year.





Through Friday, the prices of WTI was up 21% year-to-date. The US oil and gas exploration and production ETF (XOP) is down 13%. If you exclude the oil majors, plenty of seemingly-healthy midcaps are down 30%.





The valuations are insane. Some are trading at 4x free cash flow. With oil at $60, some will be at 3x free cash flow.





Hedging here is an opportunity to lock-in production at rates that should make any shareholder happy. The entire strip is now above $55 out through August 2020 and at $54 for Dec 2020. Volumes have been extremely high today with the front month at 600,000 contracts compared to the 710,000 average over the past 15 days, and US trade is just ramping up.







The risk is that producers hedge too quickly and oil goes up further but many of these companies are in a battle for survival and I think that kind of fear outweighs any potential greed.





The flipside is the speculators are in a box here. All the shorts are getting margin calls and covering. Anyone thinking of selling simply can't because of the geopolitical risks (can you imaging being short oil into the coming weekend?).

