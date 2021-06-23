Oil at $100?

Author: Giles Coghlan | Category: News

Growing voices for higher oil

Some reasons for oil to remain bullish as follows. Eamonn has been well on this all week. 

  • India sales have rebounded in 1h of June
  • US/Iran deal not progressing well
  • COVID-19 vaccines are going well - less of a link between infections and hospitalisations/deaths
  • Lack of supply noted
  • Inventories keep falling - another private inventory last night
  • Market shrugs off OPEC+ sources looking to increase supply from August
Reasonable to expect intraday buyers at $71.50 with stops below support
Growing voices for higher oil
Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose