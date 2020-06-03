Oil building on its gains in Asia time zone trade
Supportive for oil prices are OPEC looking to extend its current level of production cuts.
I haven't seen confirmation but the reports are that a one-month extension of 23% cut to output has been agreed to (against prior agreement for cut to production falling to 17% from the start of July.)
Still up in the air is the OPEC+ meeting to be brought forward to this week.
- Over the weekend Algerian Energy Minister Mohamed Arkab proposed the shift, the meeting is currently scheduled for June 9-10.