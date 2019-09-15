Oil - Citi says one key takeaway from the Saudi attacks
Citi on the attack on Saudi oil production over the weekend, sy the market has been mispricing oil.
- No matter whether it takes Saudi Arabia five days or a lot longer to get oil back into production, there is but one rational takeaway from this weekend's drone attacks on the Kingdom's infrastructure
- -- that infrastructure is highly vulnerable to attack, and the market has been persistently mispricing oil
Huh. Right now there are numerous pronouncements being made, gotta say I dunno about the 'persistent mispricing' TBH.
- Drone attacks cut as much as 5mbpd of Saudi oil production
- It could be 'weeks' before Saudi oil production returns to full capacity
After the enormous gap higher oil prices have subsided a bit. Stull up huge on the session though.
ps. Never mind that huge green candle, it should be a gap not a continuous candle. But, you get the idea