Oil - Citi says one key takeaway from the Saudi attacks

Citi on the attack on Saudi oil production over the weekend, sy the market has been mispricing oil.

No matter whether it takes Saudi Arabia five days or a lot longer to get oil back into production, there is but one rational takeaway from this weekend's drone attacks on the Kingdom's infrastructure

-- that infrastructure is highly vulnerable to attack, and the market has been persistently mispricing oil

Huh. Right now there are numerous pronouncements being made, gotta say I dunno about the 'persistent mispricing' TBH.





After the enormous gap higher oil prices have subsided a bit. Still up huge on the session though.









