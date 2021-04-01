Oil climbs as OPEC+ members make statements ahead of closed meeting

The comments generally highlight discipline

Saudi oil min:OPEC should continue with flexible approach

Saudi oil min: "Until evidence of recovery is undeniable, we should maintain this cautious stance"



Novak: We have to monitor vaccine pace and lockdowns

Novak: Important not to let the oil market overhead or be undersupplied

Angloa minister highlighted need to caution



The closed meeting (where the decision-making happens) is now underway. It sounds like an extension of cuts is coming. WTI is up to $60.28 from $59.50 before they started speaking.

