Oil climbs as OPEC+ members make statements ahead of closed meeting
The comments generally highlight discipline
- Saudi oil min:OPEC should continue with flexible approach
- Saudi oil min: "Until evidence of recovery is undeniable, we should maintain this cautious stance"
- Novak: We have to monitor vaccine pace and lockdowns
- Novak: Important not to let the oil market overhead or be undersupplied
- Angloa minister highlighted need to caution
The closed meeting (where the decision-making happens) is now underway. It sounds like an extension of cuts is coming. WTI is up to $60.28 from $59.50 before they started speaking.