Oil climbs for the fifth day in the past six

Eyes on the gulf coast and OPEC+





Oil bulls might have hoped for a bit more after Hurricane Ida took about 1.7 million barrels per day offline in the gulf but that was largely priced in ahead of the storm.





Another positive development was Kuwait's oil minister saying that some producers might not want to add the planned 400k bpd at Wednesday's meeting but I get the sense that's not going to seriously be considered. OPEC+ has fought hard for credibility and derailing a plan to add barrels so quickly could open a pandora's box. Ultimately, I think OPEC+ will be a non-event for the market but they've made a fool out of generations of market observers.





In any case, WTI finished the day up 43-cents to $69.19. For bulls it's a nice comeback from the delta-rout two weeks ago. The high today was fractionally higher than the mid-Aug high of $69.62 but that's still going to be the level to watch going forward.